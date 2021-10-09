Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,591,308,000 after purchasing an additional 383,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,718,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,680,820. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.68.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a $142.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.