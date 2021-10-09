Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Topcon alerts:

OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Topcon has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Topcon (TOPCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.