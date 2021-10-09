Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 14,170 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $72.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

