Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 644 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Biogen were worth $29,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter worth about $1,358,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Biogen by 31.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 191,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,185,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Biogen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 6,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $341.00 to $326.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.18.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $285.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

