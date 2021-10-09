Toronto Dominion Bank Has $36.96 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $36,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 43,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 136,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD stock opened at $265.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $269.46 and its 200-day moving average is $283.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

