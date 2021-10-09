Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 785,369 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,573,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 785,369 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $50,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after acquiring an additional 33,475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,310,000 after acquiring an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.47 and its 200-day moving average is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

