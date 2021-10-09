Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 381,461 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 42.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 507,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,461 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $41,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.65.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $83.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

