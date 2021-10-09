Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 812,729 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 39.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,230,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 812,729 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.39% of CAE worth $37,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of CAE by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CAE by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAE opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. CAE Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $612.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.70.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

