Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target (up from C$47.50) on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.92.

TSE TOU opened at C$44.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.16. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$16.32 and a 12 month high of C$46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The company had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, with a total value of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares in the company, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 1,484 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

