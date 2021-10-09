Tractor Supply Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $7.80 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $194.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $127.78 and a 1 year high of $213.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 275.4% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 163,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,398,000 after purchasing an additional 119,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.