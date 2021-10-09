Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Has $475,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

WBA opened at $47.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

