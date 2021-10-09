Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $240,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,429,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,715,000 after buying an additional 174,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,114,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,165,000 after buying an additional 430,545 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 79,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $83.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

