Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $336,000 in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2021

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 173,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,461,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 186,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 48,459 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 358,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after buying an additional 96,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after buying an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.62. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

