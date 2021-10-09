Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Invests $376,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,392 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $56.87 on Friday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.57.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

