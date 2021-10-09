Transcend Wealth Collective LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,281,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 350,852 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,385,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,454,833,000 after purchasing an additional 828,757 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 9,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.67.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.59.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.