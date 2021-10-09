Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

TNL stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $797.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.04 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNL. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $162,459,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,188,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,533,000 after buying an additional 1,774,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $88,721,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at $74,131,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

