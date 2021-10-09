Treat DAO Price Hits $6.55 (TREAT)

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.55 or 0.00011971 BTC on popular exchanges. Treat DAO has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $104,340.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Treat DAO has traded 67.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00067032 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00138930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00089725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,820.26 or 1.00138816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.66 or 0.06484082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Treat DAO Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

