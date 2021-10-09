Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trebia Acquisition were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREB. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $14,113,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,980,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trebia Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $4,382,000. Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trebia Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,192,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 279,396 shares during the last quarter. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREB opened at $9.94 on Friday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

