Trexquant Investment LP Invests $627,000 in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $37.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 425.79% and a negative return on equity of 37.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

