Trexquant Investment LP Invests $687,000 in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total value of $253,600.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,950,734.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 12,117 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.74, for a total transaction of $5,873,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 772,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,577,502.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,902 shares of company stock valued at $8,631,608. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $410.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $452.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.74. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $403.70 and a one year high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $459.00 to $441.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $526.00.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

