Trexquant Investment LP Invests $719,000 in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 11,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 706.7% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 459,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,778,000 after buying an additional 402,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,691.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 355,684 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at $15,359,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at $12,538,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1,238.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 184,500 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SF stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $73.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.05.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

