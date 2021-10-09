Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 382.5% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,670,000 after acquiring an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,398,000 after acquiring an additional 681,085 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 117.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,153,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,369,000 after acquiring an additional 623,469 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,597,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,333,000 after acquiring an additional 487,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,886,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 461,104 shares during the last quarter. 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on EL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.23.

NYSE EL opened at $311.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.59. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.25 and a twelve month high of $347.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $112.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,259 shares of company stock worth $90,266,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

