Trexquant Investment LP Takes $575,000 Position in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Niu Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

NIU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.06.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.04.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $146.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Niu Technologies will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.