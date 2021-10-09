Trexquant Investment LP Takes $597,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D opened at $72.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $76.48. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

