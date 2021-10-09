Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $21,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Tricida stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.48. Tricida, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. Research analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCDA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Tricida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tricida by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,727,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 267,335 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tricida during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tricida in the second quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tricida by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

