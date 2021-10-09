Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to announce ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.62). Tricida posted earnings per share of ($1.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tricida will report full-year earnings of ($3.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($3.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TCDA opened at $4.19 on Friday. Tricida has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $211.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 20.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 44.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tricida during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 24.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Tricida by 22.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

