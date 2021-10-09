TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TriMas were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriMas by 6.7% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 725,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after buying an additional 45,609 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of TriMas by 28.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 12.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 14,982 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 10.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRS opened at $32.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TriMas Co. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.76.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TriMas had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $218.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.83 million. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

