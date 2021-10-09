Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Receives $16.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.31.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the second quarter worth about $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $7,199,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 278.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,924,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth about $4,849,000. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $16.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

