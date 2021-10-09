Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Hold Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCOM. CLSA cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.30. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.