Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $377.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) will post sales of $377.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $363.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $391.14 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $481.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.69 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGI. UBS Group upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

NYSE:TGI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 251,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,427. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Triumph Group has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 3.30.

In related news, Director Richard A. Goglia sold 24,788 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $433,542.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 125.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the first quarter worth $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

