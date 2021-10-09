Truist Increases Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $12.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Truist from $7.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

CRK opened at $10.52 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $343.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 262.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 440.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

