Truist Increases Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $70.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $53.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $53.74.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $24,316,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,214,000 after purchasing an additional 496,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

