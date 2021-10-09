Truist Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

