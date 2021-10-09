Truist Increases Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target to $54.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.02% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.30.
Shares of MTDR stock opened at $42.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. Matador Resources has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $42.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.04.
In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,324,033.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
