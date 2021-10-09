Truist Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $50.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $42,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 122.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.