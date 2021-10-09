Truist Securiti Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Continental Resources in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.96.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.81.

NYSE CLR opened at $53.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.87, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

