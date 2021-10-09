Tsakos Energy Navigation’s (TNP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $18.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tsakos Energy Navigation has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The shipping company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.07. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 132,862.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 104,961 shares during the period. 23.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

