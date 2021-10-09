TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Get TUI alerts:

OTCMKTS:TUIFY opened at $2.39 on Thursday. TUI has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TUI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.