TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.36. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund
