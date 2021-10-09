TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund stock opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 96.36. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 83 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 108 ($1.41).

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in Âless liquidÂ instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

