U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 24.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.