UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.70 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.88) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.53) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.85 ($9.23).

FRA SHA opened at €6.84 ($8.05) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.69). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.46.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

