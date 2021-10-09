Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 25.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,774 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on ULTA. Cowen increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.37 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $200.50 and a one year high of $414.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $371.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.