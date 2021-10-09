Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $543.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report sales of $543.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $542.00 million and the highest is $545.93 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $363.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of UCTT stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. 234,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,450. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.34. Ultra Clean has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $65.33.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,273,000 after purchasing an additional 840,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

