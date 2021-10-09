UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells $219,890.00 in Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $219,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $200,222.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00.

UMB Financial stock opened at $101.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $53.57 and a 12-month high of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 313.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 446,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,521,000 after purchasing an additional 338,254 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 349,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,516,000 after purchasing an additional 238,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,813,000 after purchasing an additional 238,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after purchasing an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,447,000 after purchasing an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

