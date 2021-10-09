Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,600 ($60.10) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, restated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,277.27 ($55.88).

Shares of ULVR opened at GBX 3,866.50 ($50.52) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,031.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,149.67. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a market cap of £99.89 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a GBX 36.93 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.95%.

In related news, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,086 ($53.38) per share, with a total value of £749,781 ($979,593.68).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

