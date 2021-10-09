United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.
In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,841 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
