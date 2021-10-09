United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) had its price objective increased by Northcoast Research from $42.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northcoast Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $52.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Natural Foods news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,127,841 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

