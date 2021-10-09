Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

UPST has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.64.

Shares of Upstart stock opened at $311.23 on Thursday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $346.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.85.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total transaction of $28,178,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.93, for a total value of $4,813,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,111,464 shares of company stock valued at $449,147,257. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $881,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $1,830,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $354,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Upstart by 130.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,361,000 after buying an additional 335,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

