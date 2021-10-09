Valor Token (VALOR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,474.00

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $90,474.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valor Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00050340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.30 or 0.00232541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00012674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00101949 BTC.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

