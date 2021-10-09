VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Stake Lowered by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.32% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 145,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM opened at $51.04 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $50.87 and a 1 year high of $52.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

