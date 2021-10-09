VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $345,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SMOG opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.06. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $112.90 and a 52-week high of $195.55.

