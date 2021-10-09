Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.

Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 205,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,432,000 after acquiring an additional 377,426 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,632,000 after purchasing an additional 170,316 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,305,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,896,000 after purchasing an additional 52,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,390. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.09 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

